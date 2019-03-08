Search

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

PUBLISHED: 08:26 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 31 May 2019

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Police have seized class A drugs, weapons and £6,500 in cash in drugs raids at 17 homes in Bow.

Officers stormed the addresses in a crackdown on suspected drug dealers who ply their trade in Stepney and Bow.

They made 39 arrests.

This is the eighth raid to have taken place as part of Operation Continuum -

an ongoing partnership between the police and Tower Hamlets to tackle drug dealing.

The targeted raids last week were based on information passed to the council and police by residents and community groups through their local safer neighbourhood teams.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets said: "Our partnership work with the police is helping to remove criminals from our streets by disrupting the drugs market they depend on.

"We have invested in additional police officers to offset cuts to the police's budget and provide reassurance to our residents.

"We're supporting the victims of dealers by offering high quality drugs treatment services and we're stopping vehicle based dealing by seizing drug dealers' cars."

Det Supt Mike Hamer added: "I am pleased we have been able to arrest a further swathe of drug dealers and we know that this will disrupt the local supply of heroin and crack cocaine in these areas.

"We will continue to listen to and act upon our residents' concerns."

