Hunt to find female stalker who posed as a man on a gay dating app

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2019

Yannick Glaudin failed to turn up at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Google

Yannick Glaudin failed to turn up at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Google

A woman living in Tower Hamlets who admitted stalking after posing as a man on a gay dating app has fled to France while awaiting sentencing.

Yannick Glaudin, 30, was due to be sentenced for disclosing private sexual photos, harassment and stalking but fled after she was granted bail.

A European arrest warrant is being sought so she come back to the UK and face justice.

She was granted bail after pleading guilty to the charges at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court in July last year.

Yesterday at a hearing at the Inner London Crown Court, posecutor Claire Cooper requested Glaudin’s sentencing be adjourned for four weeks while a European arrest warrant was processed.

Agreeing to the delay, judge Usha Karu expressed concern over the timing of the adjournment.

She asked: “In the current political climate is there a good chance that you are going to be able to achieve your objective?”

Glaudin pleaded guilty on July 11 to harassment without violence, stalking without fear, alarm or distress, and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

The offences occurred between December 2017 and July 2018.

A bench warrant was issued for Glaudin after she failed to attend court on September 5, court staff said.

A telephone hearing will be held at the Inner London Crown Court on April 17 to check on the progress of the European arrest warrant and discuss whether Glaudin can be sentenced in her absence.

