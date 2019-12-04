Police sergeant who 'stole from the dead' is convicted of theft by jury

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police MPS

A former police sergeant serving in east London has been convicted in court of stealing from the dead.

Met Police east London commander Marcus Barnett... "Williams'’ actions were disgraceful that bereaved families suffered further when they were mourning their loved ones." Picture: Mike Brooke Met Police east London commander Marcus Barnett... "Williams'’ actions were disgraceful that bereaved families suffered further when they were mourning their loved ones." Picture: Mike Brooke

Graeme Williams was found guilty by a jury yesterday of theft as an employee by stealing money and property from the estates of three people who had passed away.

Now east London's Met Police Commander Marcus Barnett has made a public apology to the families.

Williams, who served at Hackney, now part of the Met's East Central Command covering Tower Hamlets and Hackney, retired in 2013.

Part of his role had been to act as the point of contact for sudden deaths that were non-suspicious, so that no criminal investigation would be taking place.

He was asked to continue the same role as a police volunteer after his retirement, which gave him control over cash and property recovered from the homes of people who had died and was responsible for keeping it safe until their heirs were located.

But Williams stole more than £11,000 from the estates of three deceased between 2012 when he was a serving officer and 2015 as a police volunteer.

"To steal from the dead is shameful," Det Con Matt Wigg said after Williams' conviction. "It beggars belief that someone trusted as a police officer and a volunteer should behave so disgracefully.

"We have been horrified that families who had already been bereaved have suddenly been made to suffer further because of his actions."

Williams' dishonesty brought condemnation from the Met's East Central commander at Bethnal Green, Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett, who slammed it as "disgraceful" that bereaved families had suffered further distress "at a time when they were mourning their loved ones".

Commander Barnett, said: "I have been appalled to learn that Williams, who was tasked with such a sensitive role, took advantage of the trust placed in him and abused it for his own financial gain.

"My dismay is shared by the many officers and staff who worked with him over the years and are equally aghast that he could have been so deceitful."

He formally apologised to the families on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

Williams' actions fell far below what he said were the Met's professional standards.

The 66-year-old from Borehamwood in Hertfordshire had served 26 years with the Met. He is due back at Snaresbrook Crown Court to be sentenced on January 7. His case is also being considered by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.