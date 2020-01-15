Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

A fifth man has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of Iron Miah in Whitechapel last year.

Aaron Campbell, 28, of Star Road, Hammersmith, has been charged with murder and also with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, January 15.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Nelson Street on November 19 after Mr Miah, 40, was found collapsed with a head injury.

Mr Miah was taken to hospital and died on November 21.

A post-mortem examination on November 25 determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Four other men have also been charged with Mr Miah's murder and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, February 14.