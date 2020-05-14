Search

Five arrested in connection with alleged Stepney Green stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:48 14 May 2020

Police make arrests in connection with stabbing near Stepney Green underground station. Picture: Met Police

Police make arrests in connection with stabbing near Stepney Green underground station. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder after a teenager was allegedly stabbed near Stepney Green station.

The group, all males aged between 17 and 22, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, May 11, at three addresses in Bethnal Green and in Stepney Green.

They were taken into custody on suspicion of offences including attempted murder, GBH and possession of ammunition in relation to an incident on April 5 where a 19-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old have been released on bail while two others, aged 17 and 22, were released under investigation.

These arrests follow that of another 18-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday, April 5 and charged the following day with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and awaits trial.

