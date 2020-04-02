Dagenham and Ilford men among five to deny murdering Iron Miah in Stepney

Iron Miah. Picture: Met Police

Five men, including two from Dagenham and Ilford, have denied killing a man who was shot in the head in Stepney.

Mohammed Hassan, 31, Nanu Miah, 20, Mohamed Ali, 27, Antonio Afflick-McLeod, 29, and Aaron Campbell, 28, are jointly charged with the murder of Iron Miah.

The 40-year-old was shot in the head on November 19 last year in Nelson Street and died two days later.

On Thursday, his alleged killers appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside jail for a plea and case management hearing.

During the hearing, they all entered not guilty pleas to the charge of murder.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC said a trial has been fixed for May 18 and it is due to go on for four weeks.

He ordered a review hearing on April 20 to consider whether that date is realistic, given the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on new trials.

Mr Hassan, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth; Mr Miah, of Brandon Street, Southwark; Mr Ali, of Western Avenue, Dagenham; Mr Afflick-McLeod, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilford, and Mr Campbell, of Star Road, Hammersmith, were all remanded in custody.

The Old Bailey hearing was conducted with lawyers for the prosecution and defence dialling in to the court by telephone conference.