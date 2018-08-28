Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A fourth victim has come forward following a knife attack inside two health centres in Bow today.

Police tape at the St Stephen's Health Centre in east London where one person is thought to have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Armed police were called to the Tredegar Practice on St Stephen’s Road, were they found two men aged 24 and 33 suffering from knife wounds.

Shortly afterwards a 77-year-old woman was stabbed 50 metres away in St Stephen’s Health Centre off nearby William Place.

The three were all taken to hospital with non life-threatening.

A woman aged 40 was also injured but made her own way to hospital where she was treated and discharged.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in St Stephen’s Health Centre on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to hospital and treated for a minor injury and has since been discharged and is in police custody.

Farhad Alom, 25, who witnessed the attacks, said, a bystander at St Stephen’s could not get to safety as he was in a wheelchair.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she saw the knife attack at Tredegar Practice and a man stepped in to stop the attacker.

The woman said she hid in a side room after witnessing “the entire event”.