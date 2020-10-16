Search

Four teenagers stabbed in Limehouse

PUBLISHED: 16:56 16 October 2020

Three Colt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Four teenagers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Limehouse.

Officers were called to Three Colt Road at around 7.40pm yesterday (Thursday, October 15) where two males were found suffering stab wounds.

Shortly after, they were called to Padstow House, on the same road, where two other males were found with stab injuries.

Police are treating both calls as being linked to the same incident.

All four teenagers - two aged 19, one aged 18 and one 17 - were taken to hospital where their conditions were assessed as non life-threatening.

Full enquiries into the circumstances continue.

One male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in hospital under police guard.

