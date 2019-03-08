Fundraising page set up to support family of Poplar stab victim

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky was stabbed to death in Alton Street. Picture: Google Google

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a man stabbed to death in Poplar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, also known as Gleb Stalnoy, died after being stabbed in Alton Street shortly before 2pm on Saturday, June 15.

The 34-year-old, who lived in Poplar, was originally from Russia and some of the money raised will be used to repatriate his body.

You may also want to watch:

The fundraising page was set up by Gleb's friend Iuri Santos, who wrote: "Unfortunately Gleb does not have any immediate family in the country, therefore as his good friend I am trying to raise money for Gleb's mother Natalya, who lives in Ukraine and would often receive money from Gleb to support her in her retirement.

"Sadly, with the passing of Gleb his mother does not have any regular income."

Yasin Omar Amare, 28, of Pawleyne Close, Penge, has been charged with Gleb's murder.

To donate to the fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/f/proceeding039s-to-family-of-victim