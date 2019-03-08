Search

Fundraising page set up to support family of Poplar stab victim

PUBLISHED: 16:40 27 June 2019

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky was stabbed to death in Alton Street. Picture: Google

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky was stabbed to death in Alton Street. Picture: Google

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a man stabbed to death in Poplar.

Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, also known as Gleb Stalnoy, died after being stabbed in Alton Street shortly before 2pm on Saturday, June 15.

The 34-year-old, who lived in Poplar, was originally from Russia and some of the money raised will be used to repatriate his body.

The fundraising page was set up by Gleb's friend Iuri Santos, who wrote: "Unfortunately Gleb does not have any immediate family in the country, therefore as his good friend I am trying to raise money for Gleb's mother Natalya, who lives in Ukraine and would often receive money from Gleb to support her in her retirement.

"Sadly, with the passing of Gleb his mother does not have any regular income."

Yasin Omar Amare, 28, of Pawleyne Close, Penge, has been charged with Gleb's murder.

To donate to the fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/f/proceeding039s-to-family-of-victim

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

