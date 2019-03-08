Appeal after boy, 17, slashed in head in Bethnal Green street fight

The fight took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight in which a teenager was slashed in the head.

The 17-year-old spent six days in hospital as a result of his injury, which was initially treated as life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy was also found near to the scene of the Globe Road, Bethnal Green fight with a minor slash wound to the hand.

Now officers are looking for anyone who saw the fight, which happened at around 3.45pm on Friday, May 17, to come forward.

Det Con Greg Adams said: "This was a nasty incident and it was pure luck that [the 17-year-old] was not more seriously injured.

"We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and determining the circumstances which led to the fight.

"The motive behind the attack is still being established.

"This happened in the middle of the day in Bethnal Green and we are sure that there are more people who saw this who have yet to share what they know."

Officers have already made four arrests - the injured 15-year-old plus three other boys, two aged 15 and one aged 16. All have been bailed until a date in June.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD4942/17May2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.