'Vile and disgusting' swastika sprayed on Jewish Brexit Party candidate's factory

PUBLISHED: 14:48 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 10 May 2019

Vandals daubed a swastika on the side of H. Forman & Son's factory in Old Ford. Picture: Lance Forman

The daubing of a 30 foot swastika on the side of a business owned by a Jewish Brexit Party candidate whose father survived the Holocaust has been condemned as 'vile and disgusting'.

Business owner Lance Forman had just returned from a trip to the US to discover the Nazi emblem sprayed on H. Forman & Son's factory in Old Ford, on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Mr Forman, who is running as a candidate for Nigel Farage's party in the European elections, said: "It is really vile and absolutely disgusting. A totally sick act."

In a witness appeal, the police revealed they are hunting three vandals dressed in dark clothing.

One was on a bicycle with the other two on foot. After spraying the swastika at around 11.30pm on Tuesday they fled in the direction of the canal via Dace Road.

Det Sgt Fran Latham said: "We've taken this report extremely seriously and are appealing for anyone who may have seen three people in the Stour Road area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

"We believe the premises may have been specifically targeted. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated."

Mr Forman said that since the incident his 85-year-old father, Marcel, who fled Nazi Germany during the Second World War, was now worried for his son's safety.

But he added that the negative comments received after the vandals struck had been far outweighed by the positive messages Mr Forman has received, including one from Conservative MP Boris Johnson who said he was outraged.

"The public's messages of support have been absolutely incredible," Mr Forman said.

These include campaigners from Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) who have voiced their disgust.

Sheila McGregor, convenor of Tower Hamlets SUTR, said: "We condemn those who would perpetrate such a hateful and anti-Semitic attack and call on all parties contesting the forthcoming MEP elections to reject racism in whatever shape or form it comes in.

"There should be no room for race hate in Tower Hamlets - or anywhere else."

There have been no arrests so far although police continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

