Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police. Archant

A woman and 17 men have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs following a series of police raids targeting suspected dealers in Bethnal Green.

Officers stormed 19 addresses in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering on February 14 and yesterday as part of a proactive operation.

Luke Gratton, 29 of Ramsey Street, Bethnal Green, Brendan Vickers, 25, of Cyprus Street, Bethnal Green, Abdul Koyes, 31, of Gaverick Mews, Millwall, Rezwanul Choudhury, 22, of Frank Whipple Place, Limehouse, Abu Sherwan Choudhury, 23, of Charles Road, Dagenham, Akbar Hussain, 28, Puma Court, Shoreditch, Kevin Tighe, 48, Derbyshire Street, Bethnal Green, Rukhon Ahmed, 29, and Dilraj Miah, 28, both of Romford Road, Forest Gate, have been remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 15.

Abdul Goni, 26, of Pedley Street, Bethnal Green, Abdul Rob Goni, 31, of Maltings Close, Bow, and Zack Sullivan, 25, of St Lawrence Street, Poplar, have been bailed to also appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 15.

Kenneth Gratton, 55, of Washington Close, Bromley-By-Bow, has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on March 18.

Shaan Ali, 27, of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, Abdul Kahn, 19, of Nelson Walk, Bromley-By-Bow, and Paul Burnett, 27, of St Marks’ Place, Dagenham, have been remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Denise Paul, 31, of Morning Lane, Hackney, has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on March 22.

Two men aged 24 and 32 who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs have been released under police investigation.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug was given a fixed penalty notice.