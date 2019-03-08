Search

Appeal for information as detectives reveal two shootings in Mile End could be linked

PUBLISHED: 17:28 09 April 2019

Detectives have linked reports of two shootings after gun fire was heard in Hamlets Way, Mile End, on March 20 and 23. Picture: GOOGLE

Detectives investigating a shooting in Tower Hamlets have said a second one could be linked.

Police were called at 8:25pm on March 23 to reports of shots heard in Hamlets Way, Mile End.

Officers arrived but there was no one around. Although no injuries were reported detectives found a firearm, four knives and two more weapons.

A member of the public found another firearm three days later. A forensics team is examining the haul.

A vehicle officers believe was involved has also been seized.

Since the first report, police have discovered another weapon which they believe was fired in the same road, which runs alongside Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, three days earlier.

Det Cons Simon Carson said: “I am sure these incidents and the recovery of these weapons is very concerning for residents.

“I want to reassure all those living in this area we are continuing to progress a thorough investigation and will do everything in our power to identify those involved.

“There is no confirmation that the weapons were used in this incident, but the proactivity of our officers and the public has resulted in these dangerous items being taken off the streets.

“I would like to thank the community who have been incredibly helpful and supportive.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 020 7230 9737 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

