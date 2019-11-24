Search

Whitechapel fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses to incident at house party

PUBLISHED: 17:35 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 24 November 2019

Met Police

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was fatally stabbed at a house party in Whitechapel on Saturday, November 23.

Police were called to Buckle Street at 8.48am to reports of a stabbing.

Det Insp Will White said: "At this early stage we believe that the victim suffered the injuries that ended his life during a fight that broke out at at a house party.

"Three other people also suffered knife wounds, however, none, except the victim, suffered wounds that were life threatening. Were you there when the fight started? Do you know what it was about?"

Six men aged between 23 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They are in custody.

A seventh man, 26, although under arrest, is receiving treatment in hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

At the scene, a 27-year-old man was found suffering from knife wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.40am. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp White said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who was at the party in Buckle Street on Saturday. Even if you think you have nothing to offer, please do make the call. You may have information that confirms something that we have been told, or you may hold information that is vital to the investigation. Either way, please don't hesitate, make the call."

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4054, call 101 quoting 2060/23NOV, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

