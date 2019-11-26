Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Detectives have named the man who was stabbed to death at a house party in Whitechapel at the weekend..

They renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward as they named the victim as 27-year-old Randy Skuse.

Police were called to a home in Buckle Street at 8.48am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of a stabbing.

They found Randy suffering from knife wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.38am. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem has been conducted and gave cause of death as a single stab wound.

Det Insp Adam Guttridge, investigating said: "At this early stage we can confirm that the victim died as a result of being stabbed when a fight broke out at a house party.

"Three other people also suffered knife wounds, however, none, except the victim, suffered fatal wounds. Were you there when the fight started? Do you know what it was about?

"I am keen to hear from anyone who was at the party in Buckle Street on Saturday. Even if you think you have nothing to offer, please do make the call. You may have information that confirms something that we have been told, or you may hold information that is vital to the investigation. Either way, please don't hesitate, make the call."

Seven men aged between 24 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. All have been bailed to a date in early December.

Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4096, call 101 quoting 2060/23NOV or tweet @MetCC.

If you aren't comfortable speaking directly to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. They do not ask your name or trace your call.

This information could save lives in the future. Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but prevent crime.