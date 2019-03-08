Search

Advanced search

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 October 2019

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

Google

A couple from Poplar have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police raided properties believed to be used as brothels.

The 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were among five people arrested by Essex Police after the raids in Colchester.

Officers served arrest warrants at addresses in Brentwood, Basildon, Colchester and Southend.

Three other people were also being "safeguarded" in addition to those arrested, Essex police have confirmed.

Three women are among those being held in custody for questioning, the 34-year-old from Poplar as well as a 39-year-old from Southend and 53-year-old from Basildon.

Two men under arrest are the 30-year-old from Poplar and a 47-year-old from Finsbury Park in north London.

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hockey: GB 3 India 1

Great Britain's Sarah Robertson fires goalwards against India (pic GB Hockey)

Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google

How Tower Hamlets is winning the battle to stop spread of HIV

Blood tests for HIV carried out as routine at Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS

Tafida’s parents win High Court battle as judge rules five-year old can go to Italy for treatment

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Family handout

London Overground running out of steam responding to passengers via Twitter

Overground... slowest response at all stops on Twitter. Picture: TFL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists