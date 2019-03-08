Brothel raids: Couple from Poplar held on suspicion of human trafficking

Police Colchester HQ... where raids were co-ordinated on suspected brothels. Picture: Google Google

A couple from Poplar have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police raided properties believed to be used as brothels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 30-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were among five people arrested by Essex Police after the raids in Colchester.

Officers served arrest warrants at addresses in Brentwood, Basildon, Colchester and Southend.

Three other people were also being "safeguarded" in addition to those arrested, Essex police have confirmed.

Three women are among those being held in custody for questioning, the 34-year-old from Poplar as well as a 39-year-old from Southend and 53-year-old from Basildon.

Two men under arrest are the 30-year-old from Poplar and a 47-year-old from Finsbury Park in north London.