Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

PUBLISHED: 17:10 25 October 2019

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Archant

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after officers caught him carrying a loaded gun on the London Underground.

Idris Ali, from Mordaunt Road in Harlesden, told police the firearm was a gift after he was stopped by officers at Aldgate East underground station in April.

Det Cons Max Wilson from British Transport Police said: "Ali did his best to make excuses, but carrying a loaded gun on the rail network is completely unjustifiable.

"Not only was the gun loaded, it was accompanied by further ammunition. The seizure of this dangerous weapon and the success of the investigation could well have saved lives."

Ali had pretended to buy a ticket in a bid to avoid a Met police patrol, but the 21-year old was stopped after his behaviour caught the officers' attention.

He smelt of cannabis and admitted having the drug in his bag so was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

You may also want to watch:

Ali told officers he felt sick and was going to have to sit down. Seconds later officers discovered the loaded handgun wrapped in a grey cloth with loose ammunition alongside a hard hat and high visibility jacket.

He was handcuffed and cautioned, initially claiming he found the gun, before saying he'd bought it thinking it was memorabilia. In his police interview, he claimed it was a gift.

BTP firearms officers made the gun safe, and Ali was taken into custody.

Det Cons Max Wilson said: "I hope his significant custodial sentence sends a strong and clear message to anyone thinking of using the transport system to move weapons and conduct criminal activity."

Project Servator's Insp Pete Day added: "This was a fantastic stop by our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police, and a result of brilliant co-ordinated work between ourselves, the City of London Police, and the Ministry of Defence Police.

"The success of patrols like these also relies on the public being our eyes and ears too and letting us know if anything or anyone doesn't feel right when they're out and about. Please trust your instincts and text us discretely on 61016."

Ali was found guilty of possessing a firearm at Blackfriars Crown Court on Thursday, October 17. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug.

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Royal Mail’s parcel postboxes rolled out in Tower Hamlets

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl ‘unlawful’, court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

Mayors John Biggs and Rokhsana Fiaz at the launch of the walkway linking Poplar to Canning Town. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Royal Mail’s parcel postboxes rolled out in Tower Hamlets

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl ‘unlawful’, court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Mayors open new walkway between Canning Town and Poplar

Mayors John Biggs and Rokhsana Fiaz at the launch of the walkway linking Poplar to Canning Town. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder’s style and mentality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane (pic Danny Lawson/PA)

Orient’s Fletcher expects tough first home game against Carlisle

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists