Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google Archant

An inquest has been scheduled following the deaths of a woman and her son on the Isle of Dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inquests into the deaths of Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur Gokcedag, 7, will be held at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, December 16.

Yulia and her son were found unresponsive at their home in Lockesfield Place by police officers about 3.20am on Thursday, August 13.

Officers forced entry to the property after they had been reported missing to police the previous day.

You may also want to watch:

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched by the Met’s specialist crime command.

Post mortem examinations determined the cause of death for Yulia to have been hanging and Timur’s cause of death was drowning.

A Met spokesperson said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

As is routine, the Met’s directorate of professional standards was informed.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which referred it back to the local professional standards unit, which is currently investigating.