Search

Advanced search

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

PUBLISHED: 09:12 28 August 2020

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Archant

An inquest has been scheduled following the deaths of a woman and her son on the Isle of Dogs.

Inquests into the deaths of Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur Gokcedag, 7, will be held at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, December 16.

Yulia and her son were found unresponsive at their home in Lockesfield Place by police officers about 3.20am on Thursday, August 13.

Officers forced entry to the property after they had been reported missing to police the previous day.

You may also want to watch:

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched by the Met’s specialist crime command.

Post mortem examinations determined the cause of death for Yulia to have been hanging and Timur’s cause of death was drowning.

A Met spokesperson said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

As is routine, the Met’s directorate of professional standards was informed.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which referred it back to the local professional standards unit, which is currently investigating.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

School services set to run on some east London bus routes as pupils return

The school service sign will be displayed on buses. Picture: TfL

Cameron Delport hoping to help defend T20 title for Essex

Cameron Delport of Essex celebrates scoring fifty runs during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019

Sporting Bengal gearing up for big FA Cup tie with Tons

Sporting Bengal United in action at a tournament at Coles Park Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Crane tragedy families at Bromley-by-Bow pay visit to collect their belongings from damaged homes in Compton Close

60ft crane that came to rest on Bromley-by-Bow new block of flats being built at Watts Grove. Picture: Mike Brooke