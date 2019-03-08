Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Arrested man in viral video is released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:58 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 11 July 2019

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Archant

A man arrested in Poplar on Tuesday (July 9) has been released from custody as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigates the high-profile incident.

The man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of the highway, assaulting police and resisting arrest following an altercation with officers in Abbott Road around 5.30pm, and has now been released under investigation.

Video footage of police officers restraining the man went viral on social media.

The IOPC has declared it has opened an independent investigation into the incident, after a mandatory referral from police due to the fact the man was injured.

Police say a full review into the circumstances surrounding the incident was carried out by the Central East Command Unit professional standards team, in liaison with the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

A statement read: "The Met is committed to ensuring the safety and confidence of its communities and will support the investigation throughout."

Yesterday (Wednesday), police said the man "became unwell" during the arrest and officers assisted him and called an ambulance.

The man was initially taken to hospital as a precaution before being taken into custody.

The IOPC have Tweeted: "We can confirm we've received a referral from the Met Police relating to (Tuesday's) incident in Abbott Road, Poplar.

"We've started an independent investigation which will look at all the circumstances of the stop and arrest."

Related articles

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

Hearts and O’s remember those who fought in World War One

Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

Arrested man in viral video is released under investigation

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Police seize drugs and £20k in cash during dawn raids in Stepney

Officers have arrested four people and found thousands in drugs and cash after five raids in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Whitechapel man is the first to be convicted of county lines drug dealing under slavery laws in Norfolk

A stock image of a seizure of heroin. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists