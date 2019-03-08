Arrested man in viral video is released under investigation

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter Archant

A man arrested in Poplar on Tuesday (July 9) has been released from custody as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigates the high-profile incident.

Following discussions earlier today, we can confirm we've received a referral from the Met Police relating to yesterday's incident in Abbott Road, Poplar. We've started an independent investigation which will look at all the circumstances of the stop and arrest. — Independent Office for Police Conduct (@policeconduct) July 10, 2019

The man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of the highway, assaulting police and resisting arrest following an altercation with officers in Abbott Road around 5.30pm, and has now been released under investigation.

Video footage of police officers restraining the man went viral on social media.

The IOPC has declared it has opened an independent investigation into the incident, after a mandatory referral from police due to the fact the man was injured.

Police say a full review into the circumstances surrounding the incident was carried out by the Central East Command Unit professional standards team, in liaison with the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

A statement read: "The Met is committed to ensuring the safety and confidence of its communities and will support the investigation throughout."

Yesterday (Wednesday), police said the man "became unwell" during the arrest and officers assisted him and called an ambulance.

The man was initially taken to hospital as a precaution before being taken into custody.

