Search

Advanced search

Two charged with murder of Iron Miah after Stepney shooting

PUBLISHED: 08:06 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 04 December 2019

Iron Miah died after shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Iron Miah died after shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Two men charged with the murder of 40-year-old Iron Miah in Stepney appear at the Old Bailey in the New Year.

Nelson Street... where Iron Miah was found fatally wounded on November 19, 2019. Picture: GoogleNelson Street... where Iron Miah was found fatally wounded on November 19, 2019. Picture: Google

Two men charged with the murder of 40-year-old Iron Miah in Stepney appear at the Old Bailey in the New Year.

It follows a shooting reported on November 19 at Nelson Street, off Commercial Road, when Iron was found collapsed on the pavement with a head injury.

Mr Miah was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he died two days later.

Hassan Mohammed, 31, from Cumberland Road in Portsmouth, was arrested on November 24 and charged three days later with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the same day.

The second man, Nanu Miah, 20, from Brandon Street in Walworth, south London, was arrested on November 28 and charged the following day with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on November 30.

Both men have been remanded by magistrates to the Old Bailey on February 14.

Two women were also arrested during the police investigations into Mr Miah's death. A 40-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on bail until later this month.

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Traffic: Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after cars crash

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Two charged with murder of Iron Miah after Stepney shooting

Iron Miah died after shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Lee Valley Lions end 2019 with a defeat to Invicta Mustangs

18-year-old forward Charlie Nichols scored his first Lions goal against Invicta Mustangs (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad’s adaptation during rebuild

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists