Two charged with murder of Iron Miah after Stepney shooting

Iron Miah died after shooting in Stepney.

Two men charged with the murder of 40-year-old Iron Miah in Stepney appear at the Old Bailey in the New Year.

Nelson Street... where Iron Miah was found fatally wounded on November 19, 2019.

It follows a shooting reported on November 19 at Nelson Street, off Commercial Road, when Iron was found collapsed on the pavement with a head injury.

Mr Miah was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he died two days later.

Hassan Mohammed, 31, from Cumberland Road in Portsmouth, was arrested on November 24 and charged three days later with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court the same day.

The second man, Nanu Miah, 20, from Brandon Street in Walworth, south London, was arrested on November 28 and charged the following day with murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on November 30.

Both men have been remanded by magistrates to the Old Bailey on February 14.

Two women were also arrested during the police investigations into Mr Miah's death. A 40-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on bail until later this month.