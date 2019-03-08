Video

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to 'terrifying' sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a woman was subjected to a "terrifying" sex attack in her own home.

The victim was asleep in bed at her flat in the Isle of Dogs when she was woken up by a man carrying out the assault.

She managed to get free and escape before the culprit fled through the front door.

Det Cons Daniel Cooke said: "This was a terrifying assault for a young woman who woke up to find someone in her own bedroom, a place she should have been safe."

Officers were called to the Glengarnock Avenue junction with Manchester Road at around 6am on Sunday, May 12.

Detectives believe the same man was spotted in another flat in the same block moments before the woman was targeted.

The occupants woke up to find the man in their bedroom but he turned and bolted before they could challenge him.

Officers released the CCTV image as part of an appeal for information.

The suspect is believed to be white and aged in his 20s. At the time he was wearing a black coat with a white collar and white trainers.

Det Cons Cooke said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who might recognise the man in this image, particularly from the clothing he can be seen wearing. Enquiries into both break-ins continue."

Any information can be reported to the Met by calling 101 with reference 1575/12May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.