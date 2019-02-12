Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road.

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his girlfriend in a motorbike crash.

Karolina died in hospital with her family by her bedside.

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road at around 1am on October 12, 2017.

The 37-year-old’s girlfriend, Karolina Skoluda, 34, was thrown from the bike after Hussain hit a pedestrian near the Royal London Hospital.

DS José-Paulo Qureshi said: “This awful case highlights the massive danger of driving or riding after consuming alcohol.

“Hussain made a number of terrible decisions that night, which cost Karolina her life. It is only right that he will spend a significant time in prison as a result.”

At the time of the collision, Hussain was riding in excess of 51mph in a 30mph zone while weaving in and out of traffic.

Karolina died in hospital two days later with her family, who had travelled from Poland, by her bedside.

Both the pedestrian and Hussain were taken to hospital though neither were seriously injured.

Hussain was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court on February 14 of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He was sentenced at the same court on Monday to five years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for seven and a half years. His motorbike was confiscated.