Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road.

A woman found dead in her home on the Isle of Dogs has been named by police investigating her murder.

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street.

Police discovered the body of 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf at her address in East Ferry Road on Saturday evening following concerns about her welfare.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at a police station in east London.

Detectives say the man and the victim are known to each other and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity near Sarah’s home to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Paul Considine said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything that seemed out of the ordinary at the address on Saturday or the days leading up to it.”

Anyone with information should call the DCI Considine on 020 8345 3865 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A second murder inquiry is taking place in the borough after another woman was found dead in her flat in Poplar.

The 50-year-old’s body was discovered at her address in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, on December 30 following concerns for her welfare.

Her death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but on Saturday police announced they had launched a murder investigation after a post mortem revealed she had died from compression to the neck.

There have been no arrests in connection with her killing and anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111