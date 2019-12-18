Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

A killer who stabbed his flatmate to death with a kitchen knife during an argument over a haircut has been found guilty of murder.

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia attacked 32-year-old Spanish national David Lopez-Fernandez inside Pat Shaw House in Globe Road, Bethnal Green, on February 25 this year.

Cath Carrie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a mindless murder over a haircut.

"David Lopez-Fernandez had moved to London to start a new life and this was cruelly snatched away from him.

"Mr Lopez-Fernandez had only been in the country for three weeks and was not armed when he went to Sepulveda-Garcia's room and offered to give him a haircut.

"He could not have predicted the violence that would ensue," she added.

On the day of the murder, Mr Lopez-Fernandez - who had only been in the country for three weeks before his death - had knocked on the 37-year old defendant's door asking if he wanted a haircut.

Sepulveda-Garcia told police officers that an argument followed after the victim hurt him with the clippers while cutting his hair.

Witnesses then saw Mr Lopez-Fernandez stumble out of the room saying he had been stabbed before collapsing in the hallway.

Mr Lopez-Fernandez sustained six stab wounds including a severe stab wound to the back of the knee.

Paramedics were called but despite attempts to revive him, Mr Lopez-Fernandez died at the scene.

Sepulveda-Garcia fled from the building, but later handed himself in to the police.

During the trial, jurors heard how the three-storey building with 38 flats inside had been a care home for the elderly until it closed in 2018.

At the time of the murder it was being used as a commune by a number of homeless people.

Today (Wednesday, December 18) Sepulveda-Garcia was found guilty of one count of murder following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Ms Carrie said: "Although nothing can bring their loved one back, I hope this conviction provides some comfort to the family and friends of Mr Lopez-Fernandez."

Sepulveda-Garcia, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, December 20.