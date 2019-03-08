Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

PUBLISHED: 17:09 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 17 July 2019

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

T

Asma Begum. Picture: Met PoliceAsma Begum. Picture: Met Police

A man who stabbed his wife more than 50 times after she challenged him about his gambling addiction has been found guilty of her murder.

The Old Bailey heard how Asma Begum, 31, had suffered slash and stab wounds to her head, neck and body in the flat when London Ambulance Service staff arrived at the flat she shared with Jalal Uddin in City Island Way, Poplar, on the afternoon of January 11.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Uddin, 47, handed himself in at Croydon police station in the early hours of the following morning and was charged with murder the following day.

A subsequent police investigation found that the day before the murder, Uddin had taken £200 out of Asma's bank account.

He had gambled that money - intended to buy food for the couple and their three children - away within an hour of withdrawing it.

When she challenged Uddin over the money, Asma was attacked and left with what Detective Inspector Brett Hagan described as "truly horrific injuries".

He added: "Asma's lifeless body was found by her family members.

"The scene greeting them and the emergency services personnel who attended that day will invariably live with them forever.

"Uddin was seen walking calmly away from their block of flats and he subsequently handed himself into a police station several hours later stating to the station officer: 'My wife hurt me.'"

The couple had married in Bangladesh in 2007 and had a son and twin daughters.

Asma's family paid tribute to her, saying: "Asma was more than just a mother, wife, sister and aunt. She was an amazing mother who put her children first at all costs.

"Anyone who met her could always find a friend in her. She was loving, caring and always filled any room with laughter.

"This is a huge loss to our family, three children have lost their mother. We have lost a sister, an aunt and friend. The hole that has been left in our lives can never be filled."

Uddin will be sentenced at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Thursday, July 18).

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s begin busy period with friendly at Urchins

James Brophy of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring the third goal during Harlow Town vs Leyton Orient with Craig Clay and other team-mates (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Isle of Dogs park recognised with international Gleen Flag Award

Tower Hamlets cabinet member for culture, arts and brexit Sabina Akhtar (second from right) celebrating the latest Green Flag Award with parks officers. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Service remembers firefighters killed in oil tank explosion

London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton at the service. Picture: London Fire Brigade
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists