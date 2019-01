Man due in court today accused of Poplar murder

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police Archant

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of a woman who died from a neck injury in Poplar.

Jalal Uddin, 46, is accused of killing 31-year-old Asma Begum who was found at a flat in an 18-storey block in City Island Way, last Friday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4.15pm.

Uddin is due to appear at the Old Bailey.