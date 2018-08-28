Last conspirator in £35m land scam run from Canary Wharf is finally jailed after five years on the run

James Maynard has been jailed for his role in the £35m Canary Wharf land scam. Picture: LBTH LBTH

The fifth man involved in a massive £35 million land banking scam run from Canary Wharf has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

James Maynard, who has also been banned from being a company director for 15 years, is last defendant to be sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court after fleeing the country before the original trial took place in 2013.

Maynard, who was finally arrested at Gatwick in August, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on October 26.

The case was led by Tower Hamlets trading standards supported by the National Trading Standards and Met Police.

Maynard, alongside previously-convicted Daniel Webster, Stephen Allen, Steven Percival and Christopher Demetriou, conspired to defraud investors from a business based in Canary Wharf between January 2005 and August 2010.

They operated through companies such as Countrywide Land Holdings and Regional Land, duping customers into buying plots of land which they claimed would shoot up in value once planning permission for development had been secured. The scammers even claimed the land would be used for the 2012 Olympics.

In reality, the plots were worthless, as they were part of the greenbelt or conservation areas.

Land bought up by Maynard for £30,000 was then divided into plots worth just under £400—but sold for £10,000 each.

The conspirators duped 400 investors who parted with £35m.

The case was referred to Tower Hamlets Trading Standards in 2010 following complaints about the businesses registered to the conspirators. The first four jailed for total nearly 27 years.

But Maynard skipped the country and was believed to be in Cyprus.

“We won’t relent in bring criminals to justice, no matter how long it may take,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said.

“This was one of the largest fraud cases brought before the courts by any local authority, following a long investigation by our trading standards team and the police.

“I hope this jail sentence brings some consolation to the victims of such a callous crime.”

The judge in the original 2013 trial said Maynard “made up its wicked heart”. Investors were “contemptible prey to be chewed up and contemptuously spat out”. Many had been ruined or close to ruin.

Last week’s sentence closes the case against a scam started in 2005 which ran for five years.