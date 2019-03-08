Search

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter's knife death

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 October 2019

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man arrested in Whitechapel after the Regent's Canal fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Zahir Visiter has been convicted of manslaughter.

Zahir Visiter... knife death victim stabbed four times by the Regent's Canal. Picture: Met PoliceZahir Visiter... knife death victim stabbed four times by the Regent's Canal. Picture: Met Police

Kamal Hussain, 22, was found guilty at the Old Bailey today and is being sentenced on November 15.

He was one of three suspects including two teenagers who were arrested at a Whitechapel address six days after Zahir's killing in west London on March 28.

Zahir was stabbed by the canal minutes after leaving his home in St John's Wood for a meeting to hand over money and had about £280 on him, which went missing.

He was stabbed four times while trying to defend himself. But two wounds to his chest proved fatal.

Regent's Canal close to spot where 25-year-old Zahir Visiter was knifed to death. Picture: GoogleRegent's Canal close to spot where 25-year-old Zahir Visiter was knifed to death. Picture: Google

An off-duty paramedic and GP rushed to help him when he collapsed in the street, but Zahir died in hospital.

"This was a planned and brutal attack," Det Sgt Gary Royal said. "Zahir's wounds were delivered with force. His family have been deeply traumatised by his loss."

CCTV footage showed Hussain on a rented bike where Zahir was waiting for his meeting, then returning by a different route.

Zahir emerged moments later after being stabbed, followed by Hussain wearing a balaclava over his face, watching him collapse before walking off along the canal.

Hussain discarded clothing in the washroom of a mosque nearby, including trousers which were later found to have a trace of his DNA. A knife and a balaclava were also discovered at the canal.

Yosif Ahmed, 18, who was arrested with Hussain in Whitechapel, was acquitted at the trial for murder. An 18-year-old arrested for assisting an offender was released under investigation.

