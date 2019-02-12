Bethnal Green road rage knifeman due to be sentenced today

Keith Driver will is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

A man filmed waving a knife at a van driver in Bethnal Green is due to be sentenced today.

Keith Driver has already admitted possession of a knife and a public order offence following the road rage incident in Temple Street on December 16.

A video showing Driver brandishing the knife was uploaded on social media websites and was shared thousands of times by users.

Driver threatens one of the two men in the van and screams obscenities before he pulls out the knife and jabs at the window.

He is also seen kicking the door of the vehicle several times.

The 50-year-old, of Cobden House in Nelson Gardens, Bethnal Green, was placed on a curfew ahead of sentencing.

He was due to be sentenced last month but it was adjourned until today for psychiatric reports.

He is now due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court.