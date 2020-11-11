Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

A student from Poplar with an “unhealthy interest” in firearms has been jailed after being caught with a homemade double-barrelled handgun.

Kenneth Okafor, 20, of Jeremiah Street, Poplar was found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place. Picture: British Transport Police Kenneth Okafor, 20, of Jeremiah Street, Poplar was found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place. Picture: British Transport Police

Kenneth Okafor, of Jeremiah Street, was arrested with the gun - which he had customised with Louis Vuitton branding - and a knife at All Saints station about 5pm on Friday, October 4 last year.

The 20-year-old was stopped during a routine operation tackling anti-social behaviour on the Docklands Light Railway.

A search of Okafor’s home found an array of equipment that could be used to build makeshift ammunition.

The simplistic-looking handgun was forensically examined and found to be feasibly capable of firing this ammunition.

Okafor was sentenced to two years in a young offender’s institution at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, November 6.

He had been found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Mike Ganly, of the British Transport Police, said: “Okafor had an unhealthy interest in firearms and ammunition – both have no place on the rail network where they can put other passengers at risk.

“He has now experienced the consequences and will serve time.

“We patrol the rail network constantly and carry out pre-arranged, intelligence led operations on a weekly basis.

“Both ensure passengers can travel throughout the capital safely and that people committing offences are dealt with.”