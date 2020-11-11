Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

PUBLISHED: 16:41 11 November 2020

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Archant

A student from Poplar with an “unhealthy interest” in firearms has been jailed after being caught with a homemade double-barrelled handgun.

Kenneth Okafor, 20, of Jeremiah Street, Poplar was found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place. Picture: British Transport PoliceKenneth Okafor, 20, of Jeremiah Street, Poplar was found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place. Picture: British Transport Police

Kenneth Okafor, of Jeremiah Street, was arrested with the gun - which he had customised with Louis Vuitton branding - and a knife at All Saints station about 5pm on Friday, October 4 last year.

The 20-year-old was stopped during a routine operation tackling anti-social behaviour on the Docklands Light Railway.

A search of Okafor’s home found an array of equipment that could be used to build makeshift ammunition.

The simplistic-looking handgun was forensically examined and found to be feasibly capable of firing this ammunition.

You may also want to watch:

Okafor was sentenced to two years in a young offender’s institution at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, November 6.

He had been found guilty of possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and carrying a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Mike Ganly, of the British Transport Police, said: “Okafor had an unhealthy interest in firearms and ammunition – both have no place on the rail network where they can put other passengers at risk.

“He has now experienced the consequences and will serve time.

“We patrol the rail network constantly and carry out pre-arranged, intelligence led operations on a weekly basis.

“Both ensure passengers can travel throughout the capital safely and that people committing offences are dealt with.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Poplar Job Centre to move to make way for 84 flats

The Job Centre will move from Dod Street to Mansell Street. Picture: Google Maps

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Poplar Job Centre to move to make way for 84 flats

The Job Centre will move from Dod Street to Mansell Street. Picture: Google Maps

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Leyton Orient focus on positives after EFL Trophy defeat at Charlton Athletic

Orient's Hector Kyprianou impressed in midfield against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Simon O'Connor

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

London Lions beaten at Sheffield Sharks in BBL Cup

DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir

Poplar Job Centre to move to make way for 84 flats

The Job Centre will move from Dod Street to Mansell Street. Picture: Google Maps