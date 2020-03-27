Search

Jailed: Burglars who targeted the East End get six years between them

PUBLISHED: 09:03 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 27 March 2020

L-R: John O'Shea, of Fairfoot Road, Bow, and Khair Watson, of no fixed address, have been jailed for separate burglaries. Picture: MPS

A pair of burglars who stole cash and bikes in separate break ins have been jailed for a combined total of almost six years.

O'Shea, 30, was jailed for three years six months. Picture: MPSO'Shea, 30, was jailed for three years six months. Picture: MPS

John O’Shea, of Fairfoot Road, Bow, was caught after he was spotted driving erratically during the early hours of February 25 by traffic officers on the A12.

A police chase began in Redbridge where he was found hiding in gardens, having been tracked by helicopter and the Met’s dog unit.

He was arrested for the driving offences and then came up as wanted for the break in on September 15, during which he stole three bikes from a flat.

The 30 year old, who targeted the East End, was charged with burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Watson, 37, was jailed for two years four months. Picture: MPSWatson, 37, was jailed for two years four months. Picture: MPS

O’Shea pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 18 and was sentenced to three years and six months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and will be required to take an extended driving test.

In a separate case, Khair Watson, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting to burglary at Wood Green Crown Court on March 16.

The 37 year old targeted Hackney and was responsible for a burglary on January 3 during which he stole £200. He was arrested 10 days later and charged on January 14.

Watson was forensically linked to the burglary by his fingerprints, while a footprint and footwear that were found and linked to him proved crucial to the case.

Pc Francis Ashton, from central east CID which covers Hackney and Tower Hamlets, investigated both burglaries.

He said: “It is very important that our communities know that we are still out there catching criminals during these difficult times and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to secure guilty pleas for both O’Shea and Watson.”

