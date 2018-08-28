Indefinite hospital order for Bethnal Green man who stabbed worker in West End casino

Leicester Square where casino stabbing took place... police later find notes at attacker's Bethnal Green address saying all casinos "steal money and must die". Picture: Google Google

A man who stabbed a member of staff in a casino in his ‘war’ on gambling clubs has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Kien Ngyun, a 35-year-old from Bethnal Green, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court yesterday after previously admitting causing GBH with intent and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared in November.

Paramedics from the Air Ambulance at Whitechapel found the 48-year-old staff member with stab wounds and rushed him to hospital in a critical condition.

Police who arrested Ngyun at the Leicester Square casino last July later found written notes about “all casinos stealing money” from his people when they searched his home in Coventry Road, off Three Colts Lane.

The notes said “they should all die” and that he would take over the business and give the money to charity.

Judge Michael Gledhill summed up that this was “a most cowardly, vicious attack” and voiced surprise that Ngyan’s victim hadn’t died in the attack.

The man he stabbed, who he had never met before, is still recovering six months later, but has left hospital.

Detective Constable Paul Griffiths said after the case: “This was a brutal, unprovoked attack on a staff member simply just doing his job. It was extremely lucky that the man’s injuries were not fatal.”

Ngyan had gone to the main gaming floor towards one of the pits, before leaving after having words with one staff member. He returned later and without warning lunged at another staff member with a 20cm blade who had smiled at him thinking he had a complaint.