'Dangerous youth' from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months... "A dangerous person carrying a weapon,"" detective from Grays CID said. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

A teenager from Bow has been locked up for nearly four years for stabbing a man in the head and a drugs offences.

Broxburn Parade in Ockendon... where Daimar Roach stabbed man in the head in a street brawl. Picture: Google Broxburn Parade in Ockendon... where Daimar Roach stabbed man in the head in a street brawl. Picture: Google

Daimar Roach admitted in court stabbing the man at a shopping parade at South Ockendon in Essex.

The 19-year-old from Wrights Road, off Roman Road Market, pleaded guilty to GBH with intent gets three yeas for and threatening a person with a blade when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on November 27.

"Roach is a dangerous person endangering the safety of others carrying a weapon," Det Con Samantha Lewin said. "This was a violent attack which could have left the victim really seriously injured.

"Roach will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars."

His victim had a six-inch wound to his head which later needed 14 stitches after the disturbance at South Ockendon's Broxburn Parade on August 3 when Roach pulled out a knife.

He and was given three years in a young offenders institute and a further nine months for unrelated drugs offences.