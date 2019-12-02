'Dangerous youth' from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years
Essex Police
A teenager from Bow has been locked up for nearly four years for stabbing a man in the head and a drugs offences.
Daimar Roach admitted in court stabbing the man at a shopping parade at South Ockendon in Essex.
The 19-year-old from Wrights Road, off Roman Road Market, pleaded guilty to GBH with intent gets three yeas for and threatening a person with a blade when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on November 27.
"Roach is a dangerous person endangering the safety of others carrying a weapon," Det Con Samantha Lewin said. "This was a violent attack which could have left the victim really seriously injured.
"Roach will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars."
His victim had a six-inch wound to his head which later needed 14 stitches after the disturbance at South Ockendon's Broxburn Parade on August 3 when Roach pulled out a knife.
He and was given three years in a young offenders institute and a further nine months for unrelated drugs offences.