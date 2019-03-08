Video

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer's Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya Archant

This is the moment a thief snatches designer clothes worth £2,500 through the letter box of a pop up shop.

The crook hooked off the rail thousands of pounds worth of gear by Shoreditch based fashion designer Foday Dumbaya during the raid in Soho between 1am and 4am on October 24.

Foday said: "It was devastating. As an independent brand you don't have the support you would get as a big brand. I'm so disappointed. It's heartbreaking.

"That person has left me out of pocket. It took a lot of time to create those garments. When you create something you want it to go to someone who believes in it and looks after it. Instead someone has taken them to sell for pocket change."

It is the second time Foday's creations have been targeted with three designer jackets priced from £420 to £480 taken during a distraction theft from a pop up shop in Shoreditch days before the Soho store was hit.

The team at Labrum London has seen about £3,500 of their designs stolen. Picture: Foday Dumbaya The team at Labrum London has seen about £3,500 of their designs stolen. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

Two of the coats, which took two to three months to create, were one off designs inspired by the British Afrobeat band Osibisa. One of the pair of camouflage-like designs had been intended as a gift for a member of the group.

Foday, creative director of British African heritage brand Labrum London, estimated that stock totalling more than £3,500 had been taken in the raids.

However, since the stores were hit a friend of the 35-year old has set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to help Foday recover his losses.

Jackets worth from £420 to £480 were taken in a distraction theft as well. Picture: Foday Dumbaya Jackets worth from £420 to £480 were taken in a distraction theft as well. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

Solicitor, Warwick Norris, said: "When I heard about what happened I felt so upset for him. I thought, 'What can I do?' He is so dedicated to his brand."

On his motivation, Warwick explained how Foday made him a jacket for free after hearing the human rights solicitor talk about how hard his work can be.

"It was such a nice thing to do so I've always watched out for how he's doing," the 33-year old said.

Foday said: "Having people like Warwick supporting me is really touching."

To donate visit Go Fund Me and search for "Help Lambrum London replace stolen clothes"

A Met spokeswoman said the force is investigating but there have been no arrests yet.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.