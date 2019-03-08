Jailed: Mile End dealer who illegally sold viagra
PUBLISHED: 07:56 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 31 July 2019
Archant
A drug dealer who illegally sold medicines used to treat erectile dysfunction including Viagra has been jailed for almost three years.
Leonard Cosgrove, 56, of Marlin Road, Mile End, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply unauthorised medicines, dealing prescription only medicines and peddling Class C drugs.
You may also want to watch:
He was arrested after officers from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) investigated a network suspected of illegally importing and supplying medicines including the erectile dysfunction drug Tadalafil, the appetite suppressant Sibutramine, and Sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra.
Tariq Sarwar, the MHRA's head of operations, said: "Criminals selling medicines illegally only care about making money."
Cosgrove was sentenced to two years and nine months at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (July 25).
Comments have been disabled on this article.