Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

PUBLISHED: 16:36 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 03 June 2020

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

BTP

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a Limehouse station worker was threatened with a knife.

The employee was cleaning the platform at the DLR station when a man, who is believed to have travelled from Woolwich Arsenal, threatened to harm him and showed him a knife which was concealed up his sleeve.

The man then left the station but returned shortly after, where he boarded a train heading towards Tower Gateway. He then got off at Shadwell.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place at around 12.40am on Wednesday, May 13 are now looking to identify the man in the image, who they believe may have important information.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 14 of 13/05/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

