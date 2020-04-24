Search

Poplar flat fire now under control

PUBLISHED: 14:53 24 April 2020

London Fire Brigade crews tackle blaze at Poplar flat. Picture: Mike Brooke

London Fire Brigade crews tackle blaze at Poplar flat. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A fire at a Poplar flat is now under control.

London Fire Brigade were called to the incident on Lyell Street at 8.04am, with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attending the blaze which broke out on the balcony of a tenth floor flat.

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall, Shadwell, Stratford and Greenwich were at the scene, and declared the incident over by 9.07am.

A small part of the balcony’s decking was damaged by the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

