Poplar flat fire now under control

London Fire Brigade crews tackle blaze at Poplar flat. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A fire at a Poplar flat is now under control.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade were called to the incident on Lyell Street at 8.04am, with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attending the blaze which broke out on the balcony of a tenth floor flat.

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall, Shadwell, Stratford and Greenwich were at the scene, and declared the incident over by 9.07am.

A small part of the balcony’s decking was damaged by the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.