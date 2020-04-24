Poplar flat fire now under control
PUBLISHED: 14:53 24 April 2020
Mike Brooke
A fire at a Poplar flat is now under control.
London Fire Brigade were called to the incident on Lyell Street at 8.04am, with six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attending the blaze which broke out on the balcony of a tenth floor flat.
Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall, Shadwell, Stratford and Greenwich were at the scene, and declared the incident over by 9.07am.
A small part of the balcony’s decking was damaged by the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.
