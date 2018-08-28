Search

Man, 40, charged with Bow health centre stabbings

PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 December 2018

The crime scene at St Stephen's Health Centre in Bow. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The crime scene at St Stephen's Health Centre in Bow. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A man has been charged with stabbing four people at two health centres in Bow.

Jeffrey Leung, 40, of Malmesbury Road, Bow, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today charged with four counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, one count of attempted GBH with intent and one count of threatening behaviour with a bladed article.

The charges follow stabbings at two medical centres - in St Stephen’s Road and William Place - shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, were found wounded at the first location, a 77-year-old woman and another man, 54, injured at the second a short time later.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have been injured but has not yet told emergency services, to contact them on 101 quoting reference CAD 2472/19Dec.

