Whitechapel man accused of killing fiancée appears in court

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 May 2019

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Archant

A man accused of killing his fiancée at their Whitechapel home has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Roderick Deakin-White allegedly killed his Australian girlfriend Amy Parsons at their flat in Crowder Street.

Police had been called to the flat over concern for Ms Parsons, 35, on Friday last week.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination revealed she had been struck several times.

The 37-year-old graphic designer was charged with her murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday) via video link from Thameside prison.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea hearing for July 23 and a provisional trial start date of October 28, due to last up to two weeks.

Deakin-White was remanded into custody until his next hearing.

