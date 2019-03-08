Man arrested after car crashes into Whitechapel pub

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the Goodman's Field pub. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a Whitechapel pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 9.50am today (Wednesday) to Mansell Street, where the car had hit Goodman’s Field, a Wetherspoons pub.

A pedestrian was hurt in the crash and she was taken to hospital with injuries said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being moved to a police station.

The pub has been closed while the police investigation is carried out.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the building and structural safety checks will be made before it can reopen.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We send our best wishes to the person who was injured.

“Fortunately, as we understand it, only one person was injured, and we thank our staff and the police for dealing with the matter so efficiently.”