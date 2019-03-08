Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested after car crashes into Whitechapel pub

PUBLISHED: 12:18 20 March 2019

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the Goodman's Field pub. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the Goodman's Field pub. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a Whitechapel pub.

Police were called at around 9.50am today (Wednesday) to Mansell Street, where the car had hit Goodman’s Field, a Wetherspoons pub.

A pedestrian was hurt in the crash and she was taken to hospital with injuries said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being moved to a police station.

The pub has been closed while the police investigation is carried out.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the building and structural safety checks will be made before it can reopen.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We send our best wishes to the person who was injured.

“Fortunately, as we understand it, only one person was injured, and we thank our staff and the police for dealing with the matter so efficiently.”

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Hunt for culprits of Islamophobic attack in Whitechapel as Bishop of London leads vigil for New Zealand massacre

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Bishop of London Sarah Mullally address worshippers at East London Mosque vigil for those massacred in New Zealand shootings. Picture: Ken Mears

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Hunt for culprits of Islamophobic attack in Whitechapel as Bishop of London leads vigil for New Zealand massacre

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Bishop of London Sarah Mullally address worshippers at East London Mosque vigil for those massacred in New Zealand shootings. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham Women ready for FA Cup semi-final test

The West Ham Women's team

Wapping return to National League as champions, now women aim to go up as well!

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Happe continues excellent 2019 with England C debut

Former Repton ABC boxer Daniel Happe (left) with his son Dan Happe after the Leyton Orient defender made his England C debut against Wales C (pic: Daniel Happe).

Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Man arrested after car crashes into Whitechapel pub

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the Goodman's Field pub. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists