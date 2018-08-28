Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense following a video posted online calling for Muslim girls to be sterilised.

The man has now been taken to East London police station.

The video follows pupils from Central Foundation Girls’ School, some of whom are wearing hijabs, as a man gives racist commentary.

The man says they will “breed like rats” and goes on to make reference to what is believed to be the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who performed lethal experiments at Auschwitz concentration camp.

Tower Hamlets Council tweeted that its CCTV operators worked with police to identify the man.

A Met Police spokesman said the clip, which was posted on social media, was reported to police on Friday.