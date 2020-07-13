Search

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

PUBLISHED: 08:46 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 13 July 2020

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

MPS

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10.

A 21-year-old from Tower Hamlets remains in custody after being arrested by British Transport Police (BTP) detectives on Sunday, July 12.

Just after 6pm on Friday evening, police were called to reports of two men injured at Alexia Square, close to the DLR station.

Officers attended the scene at which the 19-year-old was pronounced dead; a second man, believed aged in his late teens, remains in hospital following treatment for stab wounds.

BTP detective chief inspector Paul Langley said: “We have been working around the clock to trace those responsible for his death and this is a positive step in the ongoing investigation.

“I’d like to thank the victim’s family for their patience and strength and once again extend our deepest condolences to them. They are continuing to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“I know the local community and many people across the country have been truly shocked by this senseless killing, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure those responsible face justice.”

