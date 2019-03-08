Search

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 10:41 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 27 April 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a 35-year-old woman in Crowder Street, Whitechapel.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in north London a short time after officers made the grim discovery in her flat at about 1.30pm yesterday.

Officers attended with a London Ambulance Service crew, following concerns for the welfare of a female resident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Urgent enquiries are underway to trace next of kin. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death. At this stage, no other suspect is sought in connection with the murder.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 3747/april26

