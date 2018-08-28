Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

MPS

Counter terrorism officers have arrested a 25-year-old suspected of having links to Syria.

The man was arrested in east London this morning on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

He was taken into custody following a pre-planned police raid, where he remains for questioning.

Officers are carrying out searches at the property where he was arrested.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed until further notice. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed until further notice. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh waxes lyrical about calm customer Macauley

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Rotherhithe Tunnel to remain closed throughout morning rush hour

Rotherhithe Tunnel is closed until further notice. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Five new council homes to be built on the site of Stepney Library

How the new homes will look on the site of Stepney Library. Pic: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists