Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 27 June 2019

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

A passenger was assaulted after challenging two men who were sexually harassing women on a train.

The man, in his 30s, stepped in after two women were touched inappropriately on board the Overground train between Whitechapel and Hoxton.

He was taken to hospital after the assault, which took place between 5.30am and 6am on Sunday, June 16, but has since been released.

His attackers left the train at Hoxton.

British Transport Police have now released a picture of two men they believe could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them or who has information is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 405040, quoting reference 82 of June 16. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

