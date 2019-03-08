Search

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 09:30 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 28 May 2019

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Archant

A man is in a critical condition after being attacked by a group of men armed with a bat in Bethnal Green.

A crime scene remains in place with police still at the scene this morning (Tuesday) after the attack in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday).

The victim was rushed to an east London hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 5.10pm on Monday, May 27, to reports of a man assaulted in Globe Road.

"The man has been taken to an east London hospital for treatment - he is in a critical condition.

"At this early stage it appears he was assaulted by a group of men armed with a bat."

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an incident response officer, an ambulance crew and a response car from London's Air Ambulance (to the scene).

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

Tower Hamlets Police tweeted that the one-way section of Globe Road, north of Roman Road, is expected to remain closed today due to ongoing police investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is asked to contact officers from the Central East Command Unit on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5195/27May.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

