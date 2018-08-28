Search

Bow man bannned from keeping animals for 10 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 February 2019

One of the Asian leopard cats. Picture: RSPCA

One of the Asian leopard cats. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA

A man from Bow who kept ducks and exotic cats in unsuitable conditions has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The ducks were kept in the garden. Picture: RSPCA

Monshur Alom, of Jodrell Road, admitted to three counts of failing to meet the welfare needs of two Asian leopard cats and eight white ducks.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how the 37-year-old kept the animals at a property in Jaywick, Essex, in June last year when he failed to provide reasonable daily care, a suitable diet or a suitable living environment.

The ducks were kept at the rear of the garden which was littered with faeces and the only water they had was dirty.

The cats - which have been identified as listed under the dangerous wild animals act 1976 and for which Alom did not have a licence - were being kept in a conservatory.

Alom was given a 12 month community order to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, as well as to pay £600 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He cannot appeal for his ban on keeping animals to be lifted for five years.

