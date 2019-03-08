Search

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 August 2019

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack at All Saints DLR station.

Stephen Cope, 30, of no fixed address, is set to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court today (Monday, August 5).

He was arrested on Friday, August 2 and subsequently charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

It relates to an incident at the station on Monday, July 29, when a man in his 30s was hit over the head with a hammer and then pushed onto the tracks.

His injuries are described as not life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been released from hospital.

