Man charged with Whitechapel murder and victim named

PUBLISHED: 07:53 29 April 2019

A woman was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel, April 26. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Whitechapel on Friday.

Police were called to a flat on Crowder Street at around 1.30 pm to check on a female resident's welfare.

A woman, 35, was found and though paramedics attended, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested the same day, April 26. Deakin-White lives at an address on Crowder Street.

He is expected to appear in court today.

The victim is thought to be Amy Parsons, though a formal identification has not been carried out. The family has been informed.

Police believe that Deakin-White and Ms Parsons were known to each other and no-one else is being pursued in connection with the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3747/april26.

