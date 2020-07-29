Man charged with manslaughter of pedestrian Peter McCombie in Bow

Pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, died in hospital. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of a pedestrian in Bow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Ermir Loka, of Waltham Forest, has been charged with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.

The 22-year-old is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, July 29).

It comes after Peter McCombie, 72, died in hospital on July 11, a week after he was injured in a collision with a cyclist in Bow Road.